Bilic: Chicharito and Carroll partnership 'almost impossible'

Despite his side's struggles to score goals this season, the West Ham boss is hesitant to pair the Mexican and England internationals in attack

West Ham coach Slaven Bilic believes it is "almost impossible" to partner Andy Carroll and Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez in attack.

The Hammers have only scored four goals in five league matches despite adding Chicharito during the summer transfer window, and fans are calling on Bilic to play the pair together up front.

Chicharito has been playing on the right side of a three-man attack since Carroll's return from a thigh injury, leaving the Mexican out of his regular position.

But Bilic doesn't think it would be a good move to play just Carroll and Chicharito in attack due to the other players he has available.

"It is almost impossible. It is very hard to put them in their ideal positions as two strikers, which looks good on paper," Bilic told reporters. "But you want to have a lot of (of your best players) on the pitch at the same time.

"Of course I’m thinking about that. Chicharito is playing in a position which is not his position. I spoke with him, he’s a great lad... he’s doing a job of course."

West Ham will be back in action Tuesday with a match-up against Bolton in the Carabao Cup.