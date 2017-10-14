Bilic disappointed with Carroll after quick-fire yellow cards

Andy Carroll inexplicably picked up two bookings in as many minutes for almost identical offences.

Slaven Bilic has slammed Andy Carroll after the striker's dismissal in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Burnley at Turf Moor.

The 28-year-old was booked twice inside two first-half minutes for elbows on Clarets' defenders James Tarkowski and Ben Mee.

His departure put the Hammers on the back foot after they had taken a 19th-minute lead through Michail Antonio's first goal of the season, with the pressure telling five minutes from time as Chris Wood powered a header past Joe Hart.

READ MORE: Could this be England's 23-man World Cup Squad?

READ MORE: Burnley V West Ham Match Report

"I have no complaints with Andy's sending off - he's an experienced player," Bilic told BBC Sport.

"With the second one you can't do that, especially two minutes after you've been booked. I haven't spoken to him yet. I'm very disappointed."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche was in agreement with his counterpart and, despite pointing out that he is not averse to the physical side of the game, believes Carroll deserved to receive his marching orders.

Talking to Sky Sports, he said: "It was a definite sending off because of the laws of the game.

"I'm not bothered about players putting themselves about – I quite like it – but it's a definite sending off.

"I think the second one was possibly a straight red card. I haven't seen it back but I just felt it was a real big challenge from a distance.

"I'm not overly against the physicality but if it goes too far like it did today it has to be dealt with."