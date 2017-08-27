Bilic job hanging by a thread as under-fire West Ham boss meets with Sullivan

The Croatian is fighting for his post after overseeing a disappointing opening to the new season which has his side bottom of the Premier League table

Slaven Bilic has held talks with West Ham co-owner David Sullivan as he fights for his future at the London Stadium, Goal understands.

The Croatian finds himself falling under ever-increasing pressure after overseeing a forgettable start to the 2017-18 campaign.

Three games into the new season, the Hammers sit bottom of the Premier League table with nothing to show for their efforts so far.

A 3-0 defeat at Newcastle United on Saturday has pushed them deeper into the mire and increased calls for Bilic to be removed from his post.

He told the BBC after that encounter: "This is different, this is worrying, but like for every club, it has its ups and downs and nobody will take us out of this situation but ourselves.

"Look, I am the manager, it's my job to be confident and to believe in good and bad times. Even when the times are bad, then you see the importance of the job more than in the good times. I haven't changed in that."

Sullivan and the rest of the West Ham hierarchy were less than impressed with the showing at St James' Park and are seeking answers.

Bilic got the opportunity to offer some on Sunday at the club’s Rush Green training base.

Sullivan was attending an open day for West Ham Ladies and took the chance to meet with a man he helped to appoint in June 2015.

No decision has been taken, with it suggested that Bilic wil be given time after the international break to start getting things right, but he is hanging by a thread.

Of the 101 games he has taken in as West Ham boss, the former Hammers defender has collected just 38 victories and boasts a miserly win percentage of 37.62.