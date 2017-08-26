Bilic: Matchup vs Benitez isn't Mayweather against McGregor

West Ham and Newcastle will face off Saturday, with both managers under a bit of pressure after starting the season poorly

Slaven Bilic has played down his West Ham side's showdown with Rafa Benitez and Newcastle, saying it won't be the kind of spectacle that Saturday night's boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor will be.

Benitez has been frustrated with his side's transfer dealings this summer and has recently been linked with taking over for Bilic, with both clubs struggling early on in the Premier League season.

Despite the importance of the match for the West Ham boss, he says he's not feeling the pressure and that the match won't be decisive.

"I don't pay any attention to that. To talk about it after two games of the season is a bit ridiculous," he is quoted as saying by talkSPORT.

"It's a single game, it's a new game. They need points, I need points. They are looking forward to the game, they are playing at home, they lost their first couple of league games, as we did.

"But do you think it's like Mayweather against McGregor? No. It makes no difference."

Losses to Manchester United and Southampton have the Hammers still searching for their first point, but the club could get a boost this weekend from former Newcastle striker Andy Carroll, who has been in training all week and could be in line to make his first appearance of the season.

"It's very tempting to play him," added Bilic.

"If he looks to me fit enough, of course he's going to be in the squad. If he doesn't look fit enough he isn't going to be in the squad - it's that simple.

"When he is fit we all know he is a major player."