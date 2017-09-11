Bilic paying the price for West Ham's ineptitude

As the final whistle blew at St James’ Park on May 24, 2015, West Ham’s players trudged down the tunnel, unaware that within minutes their manager, Sam Allardyce, would be sacked.

The Hammers issued a statement on their website almost immediately after the final whistle announcing that Allardyce would not be continuing as manager, after a 12th-placed finish in the Premier League.

“Our target is to recruit a manager that will build a team capable of saying a fitting farewell to the Boleyn Ground next year and do justice to the outstanding surrounds we will call home from August 2016,” joint chairmen David Gold and David Sullivan said at the time.

A long-reaching search was enacted to find Allardyce’s replacement, with a lengthy shortlist drawn up by Gold and Sullivan.

Marcelo Bielsa was approached, only for the club to cool on the prospect of appointing him after learning that he did not speak English and wished for a higher transfer kitty than the £25 million on offer.

Attention switched to Rafael Benitez – who, ironically, is now managing Newcastle – and talks with intermediaries led the club to believe a deal could be done to lure him away from Napoli.

Sullivan has since confirmed as much, though a shock offer from Real Madrid saw him instead head to Spain, and Bilic was then hired.

His first season back at the club for whom he formerly played went swimmingly, as the Hammers finished seventh, with much of his success attributed to the emergence of Dimitri Payet as a genuine creative force and the emotion of the club’s final season at Upton Park.

Moving to the London Stadium raised problems, however, with West Ham unable to replicate their superb 2015-16 form. A disappointing opening to the Premier League season followed an embarrassing defeat to Astra Giurgiu in the Europa League. Before January, the club won just six league games, having employed a scattergun transfer policy in the summer.

Of 10 acquisitions, only Manuel Lanzini has been a hit, with the likes of Havard Nordtveit and Ashley Fletcher already sold on.

Come January, a bombshell dropped, with the club’s best player deciding he wished to leave.

Payet scored 18 goals and made 25 assists in 66 appearances for the Londoners, but suddenly decided he wished to return to his native France.

Bilic casually mentioned this in a press conference, sending journalists and club officials alike into panic mode. The club initially wished to keep him, as senior sources repeatedly insisted, upon the news breaking, that no offers would be entertained.

Payet responded by insisting that he would not play for the club again and was ensconced in his homeland, with no intention of returning to England.

