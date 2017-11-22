Bills revert to Tyrod Taylor as starting QB after Nathan Peterman disaster

The Nathan Peterman experiment lasted only one week, with the Buffalo Bills going back to Tyrod Taylor at quarterback.

After a disastrous one-week detour, the Buffalo Bills are reverting to Tyrod Taylor as their starting quarterback on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Coach Sean McDermott announced the decision on Wednesday, saying at a news conference that the move is the "right thing for our team."

McDermott had turned to Nathan Peterman as his starter last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, with horrific results. The rookie threw five interceptions in the first half of a 54-24 loss, completing just 6 of 14 passes for 66 yards before Taylor relieved him to start the second half.

Now the Bills will again ride with their incumbent starter, who expressed disappointment last week after the change was announced. McDermott does not expect any issues with Taylor despite the events of last week.

"He's focused on the Chiefs, he's a pro," McDermott said.

Through 10 games this season, Taylor has completed a career-best 63.8 percent of his passes for 1,842 yards, with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.