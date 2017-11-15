Bills rookie QB Peterman replaces Taylor as starter

After Tyrod Taylor's worst statistical performance with the Buffalo Bills, they have decided to bench him for rookie Nathan Peterman.

Rookie fifth-round draft pick Nathan Peterman will replace Tyrod Taylor as the Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback for Sunday's game with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Head coach Sean McDermott announced the switch on Wednesday.

"I've been impressed with the maturity from Nathan Peterman," McDermott said. "I'm comfortable making a calculated risk to try and get us where we need to go."

Peterman came off the bench to replace Taylor late in Sunday's 47-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints, completing seven of 10 passes for 76 yards and his first touchdown pass, to tight end Nick O'Leary, in Peterman's only regular-season action to date.

His entry into the game was greeted by a roar of approval from the New Era Field crowd.

Taylor completed just nine of 18 passes for only 56 yards with an interception, his worst statistical performance since joining the Bills, before being replaced by Peterman.

Pressed on why he thought the switch was made, Taylor told reporters to " "ask coach McDermott".

"Moving forward I have to help him in any shape or form. I want to help this team succeed," Taylor added.

"All I can do is control the opportunities I get over the rest of the season and deal with that as it comes... Whenever you take someone off the field and stop them from competing, it's a tough thing to go through."