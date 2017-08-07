Bills sign veteran WR Anquan Boldin

Wide receiver Anquan Boldin, who won the Super Bowl with Baltimore Ravens, has signed a one-year deal with Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo Bills have confirmed the signing of veteran free-agent wide receiver Anquan Boldin on a one-year deal.

Boldin, 36, caught 67 passes for 584 yards for the Lions last season, but more important for the Bills, he had eight touchdown catches in 2016.

He'll provide former Baltimore Ravens teammate Tyrod Taylor a reliable receiver, particularly in the red zone, who could be a valuable veteran presence in the locker room while also serving as a mentor to rookie Zay Jones and even Sammie Watkins.

In 14 NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals (2003-09), Ravens (2010-12), San Francisco 49ers (2013-15) and Detroit Lions, Boldin has 1,076 receptions for 13,779 yards and 82 touchdowns. He has been named to the Pro Bowl three times.

Boldin celebrated his move by posting "Season 15" and a picture of himself in a Bills uniform on Twitter.

"In my opinion, Anquan Boldin is a Hall of Fame player. Add that to winning the Man of the Year Award and we're excited," said Bills general manager Brandon Beane.