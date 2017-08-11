Bills trade Sammy Watkins to Rams, add Jordan Matthews from Eagles

Sammy Watkins has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams as part of two major trades undertaken by the Buffalo Bills.

The Buffalo Bills have revamped their receiving corps by trading Sammy Watkins to the Los Angeles Rams and acquiring Jordan Matthews from the Philadelphia Eagles in a separate deal.

Watkins was dealt to the Rams along with a 2018 sixth-round pick for cornerback E.J. Gaines and a 2018 second-rounder on Friday.

The Bills then made a deal with the Eagles which sees them get Matthews and a third-round pick next year in exchange for cornerback Ronald Darby.

Watkins had four catches for 39 yards in a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, his last appearance for the Bills.

The 24-year-old was the number four overall pick of the 2014 draft as the Bills traded up to make him the top wide receiver taken ahead of Mike Evans and Odell Beckham Jr, his selection coming immediately before that of Oakland Raiders pass-rushing star Khalil Mack.

His career in Buffalo, however, was marked with injuries and disappointment. In 37 career games in Buffalo, Watkins had 153 catches and 17 touchdowns, although he missed 11 matches over the last two seasons.

He will hope to revive his career in LA with the Rams, who needed to improve the supporting cast around under-pressure second-year quarterback Jared Goff.

Matthews (6-3, 212) and Watkins (6-1, 205) are close in physical stature.

A second-round pick in 2014, Matthews was second on the Eagles with 73 receptions last season. He had over 800 yards in each of his three seasons in Philadelphia, with the Eagles sacrificing him in order to bolster their defense with Darby.

The two deals see Buffalo add extra second and third-round 2018 draft picks to the additional first-rounder they already held after trading down in this year's draft to allow the Kansas City Chiefs to select Patrick Mahomes.