Billy Joe Saunders' son punches and kicks his opponent Willie Monroe Jr in the groin at weigh-in

The weigh-in for Billy Joe Saunders and Willie Monroe Jr’s WBO middleweight title fight in London was interrupted on Friday, as the English boxer’s son struck his father’s opponent in the nether regions.

After the two men had weighed in for the fight, Saunders’ son, Billy Joe Jr, stood on the scales between the two men while they were posing for photographs.

Monroe reached out to playfully tousle the youngster’s hair, only for the boy to react by punching him in the groin.

A security guard and a member of Monroe’s entourage both reacted quickly, attempting to pull the boy away, only for him to aim a kick at the American middleweight before they could be separated.

Saunders ignored the entire incident, although later took to Twitter to explain the action of his son.

“My son has been taught when a stranger puts their hands on them they don’t know, punch and run away self-defence,” he explained.