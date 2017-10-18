Billy Joe Saunders to face David Lemieux in defence of WBO world middleweight title

Billy Joe Saunders, the WBO world middleweight champion, will put his belt on the line on Dec 16 against former IBF world middleweight champion David Lemieux in Montreal, Canada, it was announced on Wednesday.

Saunders, 28, is undefeated and coming off back-to-back defences of the WBO belt he won against Andy Lee in late 2015. During a standout career, Saunders has defeated Chris Eubank Jr before beating then-undefeated Gary O’Sullivan and longtime contender Willie Monroe Jr.

“Firstly I’d like to thank Golden Boy Promotions for putting the show on,” said Saunders. “Lemieux looks good against ‘B level’ fighters, but he is now getting in the ring with someone who is far more superior and slick than anyone he has ever been in with. I don’t just want the dog meat that [Gennady] Golovkin has left behind, I want the dog himself and when I come through this fight I will have him. He is a mandatory and we’ve agreed a deal to go over to foreign soil and get it on.

"I have a lot of friends in Canada, and I’ll be bringing a lot of supporters over to Canada from the UK. It has all the makings of a good fight. I’m expecting a good, clean, fair decision. Once I beat Lemieux I’ll be moving onto bigger fish; the winner of the rematch between Canelo [Álvarez] and Golovkin. I’m looking forward to a great fight.”

Lemieux, 28, and from Montreal, is a thunderous puncher with tremendous power in both hands, who captured the IBF world middleweight championship against Hassan N’Dam in 2015, knocking the then-world titleholder down four times en route to a unanimous decision victory. This year alone, Lemieux blasted out title contender Curtis Stevens in a third-round knockout-of-the-year contender before earning a unanimous decision win against Marcos Reyes.