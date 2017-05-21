Billy Vunipola ruled out of British and Irish Lions tour as James Haskell gets call up

England and Saracens No 8 Billy Vunipola has been forced to withdraw from the British and Irish Lions squad to tour New Zealand this summer.

Vunipola picked up the injury in Saturday's Premiership semi-final defeat to Exeter, a week after being crowned European champions for a second consecutive season.

Vunipola, who has 34 England caps to his name, has been managed the injury over the last few weeks but it now requires further treatment.

England flanker James Haskell, who missed the start of the Six Nations, will take the 24-year-old’s place in Warren Gatland's 41-man squad for the six-week tour which leaves next Monday.

Haskell will join the squad following the Premiership final between Wasps and Exeter at Wembley on 28th May.

Vunipola received treatment for the injury on Saturday (Getty)

The absence of the younger Vunipola brother, who was a certain starter, means that there are now only two No 8s in the squad, in Welsh duo Taulupe Faletau and Ross Moriarty.

"It is really disappointing for Billy and we know how much he was looking forward to joining the squad," Gatland said. "He has been carrying an injury and feels he wouldn't be able to contribute fully to the Tour and needs further medical treatment.

"We really appreciate his honesty in making this decision and wish him luck with his recovery.

"We have called up James to the squad, we wish him all the best next weekend and look forward to welcoming him into camp before we depart."

Vunipola becomes the second player to withdraw from the touring party after England scrum-half Ben Youngs pulled out for personal reasons earlier this month.



