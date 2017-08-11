Late birdies boost McIlroy after cut loomed

Rory McIlroy was in danger of missing the US PGA Championship cut, but he made two late birdies to save his second round.

The Northern Irishman, considered among the favourites at Quail Hollow, capitulated briefly on his back nine – holes one through nine – with four bogeys in five holes.

But he birdied the seventh and eighth, considered two of the more gettable holes at the Charlotte course, to card a one-over 72 and finish Friday at two over.

The projected cut was at four over.

The two-time US PGA champion, who has also won at Quail Hollow twice before, bogeyed holes two and three, the 28-year-old three-putting on the latter.

McIlroy found the bunker off the tee at five and then missed a six-footer for par at six to drop back to four over.

Facing what are considered two of the somewhat easier holes at the course, McIlroy made much-needed back-to-back birdies, which should be enough to see him reach the weekend, while he saw a putt at the ninth refuse to drop.

In his group alongside Rickie Fowler (three under) was Jon Rahm, who carded a 75 to sit at three over.