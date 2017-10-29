Birmingham vs Aston Villa Championship derby: live score updates
Birmingham 0 - 0 Aston Villa
21 mins
Hutton blocks Jota's attempted shot, showing just why it's a clever little move to put a right-back at left-back. As Jota cuts inside, it means he's attacking Hutton's stronger foot. Birmingham's wide play has been a little too predictable so far. Terry recovers really well against Vassell.
18 mins
Here's the first rammy of the day. Snodgrass is wound up clearly, having had to deal with people throwing things at him and then watching Adams throw Elmohamady to the floor. The referee books both Snodgrass and Elmohamady - I don't understand this. Surely common sense says you see a teammate thrown to the ground and you might fancy intervening with the throwee. Hmmm.
Anyway. There is not a lot of football being played here. Birmingham are chipping the ball over the midfield every single time they get it, just looking for a striker to take it down and lay it off. These lads are going to be knackered by the 70th minute - it's being done at a furious pace.
15 mins
Whelan goes down under a challenge and Kieftenbeld sprints through the middle of the pitch. He has options left and right but can't quite make up his mind and goes for the shot instead but only manages to hit a defender.
Birmingham fans are chucking stuff onto the pitch by the corner flag as Snodgrass tries to take the kick. The assistant referee has to help with removing it from the grass and the TV clearly shows more fans throwing objects while Snodgrass does actually take the corner. What a great bunch of lads.
12 mins
Kieftenbeld comes flying into a sliding tackle on Adomah as he runs down the left wing and puts the ball into the stands. The crowd roars. FOOTBALL! They yell. That's Sunday League football, my friends. Who doesn't like a good 'getting stuck in' challenge?
9 mins
Kodjia has a shot after holding the ball up well and turning his man. It's straight at the goalkeeper though and Birmingham get it forward quickly. They could do with calming things down in the middle of the pitch, the ball is being pinged forward with little control and Birmingham's forwards are just trying to win knock ons and second balls.
6 mins
Birmingham threaten but an attempted pass to the striker goes straight out for a goalkick. Villa counter-attack and for a moment it looks like the defence has opened up... but a loose back-heel flick slows down the move and Birmingham recover.
3 mins
The home crowd boo Villa as they get the game started and Birmingham drop into a deep defensive shape. Villa are stuck on the right wing and can't really get anywhere. Some lovely people in the crowd shout encouragement to Elmohamady as takes a throw-in - I bet he really enjoyed that.
KICK-OFF
Villa get us started.
It's noisy
It seems like people are excited about this one. The teams are out on the pitch and the crowd are LOUD.
Steve Bruce says
"It's derby day, I know what it means. There's always a bit of intensity to it, borders on the edge at times."
These games can be pretty tasty at times - the referee must be hoping that nothing mental happens early on and he can keep his cards kept in pocket.
CHRIS SAMBA IS ON THE BENCH!
The Aston Villa team and substitutes bench looks like when you start making your Master League team on Pro Evo and have to just stick a load of random old nonsense in there. Glenn Whelan. John Terry. Alan Hutton.
(I can say this because I support a Scottish team)
Starting lineups
Birmingham
Aston Villa
Preview
What is it?
The Second City derby of course! That's when Birmingham and Aston Villa play each other. The home side are already involved in a horrible looking mild struggle to survive in the Championship while the visitors are in the promotion slots. There is more to be won than local pride here.
When is it?
Sunday 29th October.
What time is kick-off?
Precisely 12pm. Nice and early.
What TV channel is it on?
Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 11:30am.
What is the team news?
Carl Jenkinson misses out, as do David Stockdale and Nsue, as all three are injured. Steve Cotterill can decide between Lukas Jutkiewicz or Isaac Vassell as the central striker with it expected that Jota will return to the starting XI.
Gabby Agbonlahor is trying extremely hard to recover from injury time to make this one for Villa, but is a big doubt. Miles Jedinak is also still unfit, as is Henri Lansbury but both could make at least the bench. Definite absentees are Jack Grealish and Andre Green.
What are they saying?
Steve Cotterill
“I’d like to think I’m a giver if you know what I mean. The more givers you get, the better your dressing room is.
“If you can have a dressing room full of givers then you will be successful. It’s the takers who you come across from time to time where they can be a bit selfish or whatever. But I haven’t detected any of that in this dressing room.
“I know they’ll all want to play and they’re not always going to have smiles on their faces. My door is always open and I will always tell you the truth when you come in.”
Steve Bruce:
"The ferocity of it is up there with any other derby. The North East one, the Glasgow derby, the Merseyside derby - the one thing we need for the Second City is a spectacle.
“We need people to come and support their team, roar their heads off, go and have a beer early, then get behind your team and leave it at that.
“Let’s talk about just football and whoever wins on the day. It’s been too often that we’ve talked about things off the field.
“For both sets of fans, let’s make it so that it’s a Second City, big derby occasion, let’s just make sure we’re talking about the football.”
What are the odds?
- Birmingham 2/1
- Aston Villa 11/8
- Draw 23/10
What's our prediction?
Birmingham have had an awful time of it so far in the Championship and are nowhere near the bit of the table they'd like to be in. Aston Villa are playing well and should have too much for Cotterill's side but it's a derby, in which anything could happen.
Birmingham 1-3 Aston Villa