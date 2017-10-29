Birmingham vs Aston Villa Championship derby: live score updates

Aston Villa travel to Birmingham for the first Second City derby of the season

Birmingham 0 - 0 Aston Villa

12:21PM

21 mins

Hutton blocks Jota's attempted shot, showing just why it's a clever little move to put a right-back at left-back. As Jota cuts inside, it means he's attacking Hutton's stronger foot. Birmingham's wide play has been a little too predictable so far. Terry recovers really well against Vassell.

12:19PM

18 mins

Here's the first rammy of the day. Snodgrass is wound up clearly, having had to deal with people throwing things at him and then watching Adams throw Elmohamady to the floor. The referee books both Snodgrass and Elmohamady - I don't understand this. Surely common sense says you see a teammate thrown to the ground and you might fancy intervening with the throwee. Hmmm.

Anyway. There is not a lot of football being played here. Birmingham are chipping the ball over the midfield every single time they get it, just looking for a striker to take it down and lay it off. These lads are going to be knackered by the 70th minute - it's being done at a furious pace.

12:16PM

15 mins

Whelan goes down under a challenge and Kieftenbeld sprints through the middle of the pitch. He has options left and right but can't quite make up his mind and goes for the shot instead but only manages to hit a defender.

Birmingham fans are chucking stuff onto the pitch by the corner flag as Snodgrass tries to take the kick. The assistant referee has to help with removing it from the grass and the TV clearly shows more fans throwing objects while Snodgrass does actually take the corner. What a great bunch of lads.

12:12PM

12 mins

Kieftenbeld comes flying into a sliding tackle on Adomah as he runs down the left wing and puts the ball into the stands. The crowd roars. FOOTBALL! They yell. That's Sunday League football, my friends. Who doesn't like a good 'getting stuck in' challenge?