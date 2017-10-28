Birmingham vs Aston Villa, preview: Team news, injuries, suspensions and odds

Aston Villa travel to Birmingham for the first Second City derby of the season

What is it?

The Second City derby of course! That's when Birmingham and Aston Villa play each other. The home side are already involved in a horrible looking mild struggle to survive in the Championship while the visitors are in the promotion slots. There is more to be won than local pride here.

When is it?

Sunday 29th October.

What time is kick-off?

Precisely 12pm. Nice and early.

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 11:30am.

What is the team news?

Carl Jenkinson misses out, as do David Stockdale and Nsue, as all three are injured. Steve Cotterill can decide between Lukas Jutkiewicz or Isaac Vassell as the central striker with it expected that Jota will return to the starting XI.

Gabby Agbonlahor is trying extremely hard to recover from injury time to make this one for Villa, but is a big doubt. Miles Jedinak is also still unfit, as is Henri Lansbury but both could make at least the bench. Definite absentees are Jack Grealish and Andre Green.

What are they saying?

Steve Cotterill

“I’d like to think I’m a giver if you know what I mean. The more givers you get, the better your dressing room is.

“If you can have a dressing room full of givers then you will be successful. It’s the takers who you come across from time to time where they can be a bit selfish or whatever. But I haven’t detected any of that in this dressing room.

“I know they’ll all want to play and they’re not always going to have smiles on their faces. My door is always open and I will always tell you the truth when you come in.”

Steve Bruce:

"The ferocity of it is up there with any other derby. The North East one, the Glasgow derby, the Merseyside derby - the one thing we need for the Second City is a spectacle.

Steve Bruce wants supporters to make the derby about the football and not focus on unsavoury rivalry