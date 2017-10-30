Bishoo reaches Test milestone, Brathwaite falls late on

West Indies trail by 248 runs after a day that saw Devendra Bishoo remove Zimbabwe's Hamilton Masakadza to claim his 100th Test scalp.

West Indies suffered the loss of Kraigg Brathwaite late on day two to reach stumps at 78-1, trailing Zimbabwe by 248 runs in the second Test in Bulawayo.

Brathwaite (32) was forced back by a flat Graeme Cremer (1-31) delivery and pushed at the ball, directing an outside edge to Hamilton Masakadza, who took a good low catch at slip.

The tourists will resume with Kieran Powell (43 not out) and Devendra Bishoo (0 not out) at the crease on day three.

Having won the first Test by 117 runs last week, another victory or a draw will be enough for the Windies to come out on top in the two-match series.

Zimbabwe resumed on 169-4, with Masakadza not out on 101. The centurion was the first man to fall on Monday, reaching 147 before finally being dislodged by Bishoo (2-82).

A flighted ball outside off tempted the opener into a sweep that he top-edged behind to wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich for Bishoo's 100th scalp in Test cricket.

Malcolm Waller followed for a golden duck in the next over, his attempt to drive Brathwaite (1-23) ending with the ball clattering into middle and leg.

Regis Chakabva managed to add just 10 before he was bowled by Bishoo, attempting to sweep the spinner but missing entirely.

Sikandar Raza, though, made an important contribution for the hosts, weighing in with a half-century of 80 from 147 deliveries.

Raza entertained the spectators with six boundaries and a maximum, Shannon Gabriel (2-64) eventually removing him by eliciting an edge that was taken by Kyle Hope at second slip.

Zimbabwe's tail failed to wag after that, with skipper Cremer (11) run out by a direct hit from counterpart Jason Holder at the non-striker's end.

And the home team's innings came to a close when Tendai Chisoro (nine) followed an over later, trapped lbw by a slower, full delivery from Kemar Roach, who led the Windies attack with figures of 3-44.