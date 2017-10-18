It was a bit challenging coming from Sundowns' development side, admits Motjeka Madisha

Mamelodi Sundowns’ defender Motjeka Madisha has admitted that coming through the developmental ranks at Chloorkop has not been easy considering the stern competition that the club possesses within its ranks.

The 22-year-old has been one of Sundowns’ rare success stories as he has made the seamless transition from the MultiChoice Diski Challenge, to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and now is even on the radar of the national team after earning a call-up for Bafana Bafana’s recent 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso all in a very short space of time.

“For me, it was a bit challenging. Coming from the development side, it is always difficult for us (junior players) to go through," Madisha told The Star.

"But I think the team managed to look after me - they told me what to do and what not. I am grateful for what the club has done for me. I wish to stay here longer and win more trophies with the team," he explained.

Meanwhile, Madisha has the difficult task of competing against the likes of Bangaly Soumahoro, Wayne Arendse, Thabo Nthethe and now Sundowns’ marquee signing Rivaldo Coetzee. But Madisha remains unfazed and believes that he can learn a lot from his more senior teammates.

“Having such talent at the club is amazing. So, I just told myself to keep pushing and grinding for the results. That has been working for me and I am grateful for what I have achieved, but there’s still more work to be done," Madisha expressed.