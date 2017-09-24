Bjerregaard claims maiden European Tour title at Portugal Masters

Dane Lucas Bjerregaard never looked in danger of relinquishing his lead as he stormed to a first win on the European Tour on Sunday.

Lucas Bjerregaard secured his first European Tour title at the Portugal Masters with a stunning-final round performance.

The Dane was under pressure in Vilamoura, heading into the tournament fighting to retain his playing privileges, but he ended the tournament at 20 under after carding eight birdies on Sunday.

His impressive final round put him four shots ahead of Scotland's Marc Warren, with English pair Graeme Storm and Eddie Pepperell tied for third on 15 under.

Bjerregaard began the day a shot clear and picked up four shots by the eighth hole, with a bogey at nine doing little to check his momentum at the turn, with birdies at 10 and 11 putting him right back in command.

Further gains at 15 and 17 made a bogey at 14 irrelevant, leaving Bjerregard to toast a marvellous display when the heat was on.

"Today is up there with one of my best rounds," Bjerregaard said.

"Not so much the six under around here, I've done that before, but under the pressure some of the shots I hit – the two shots I hit on 17 are some of the best I've hit in a long time.

"I felt like it was my time to go out and grab it and not wait for someone to hand it to me.

"I've been in this position a couple of times before so to finally come through and get my first win feels really good."