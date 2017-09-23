Bjerregaard takes slender Portugal Masters lead

Denmark's Lucas Bjerregaard says he is "still building" after laying the foundations for a maiden European Tour win at the Portugal Masters.

Lucas Bjerregaard gave himself a golden opportunity to secure a first European Tour title by moving into a one-shot lead at the Portugal Masters on Saturday.

The world number 287 shot a three-under 68 in his third round at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course to hold a slender advantage over George Coetzee.

Bjerregaard will start his final round on 14 under after making two birdies on the front nine and another three after the turn.

The Dane lost his way with bogeys at 11 and 14, but two gains in his last four holes ensured the 26-year-old, striving to retain his playing privileges, is the man to catch in Sunday's final round.

"It feels good," he said. "It's been a rough year for me so to be in contention again feels really good.



"I played well in Switzerland two weeks ago and I've been seeing my game go in the right direction the last month or so, so to be in contention is great. I'm in a place where I'm still building confidence, but it feels good."

Coetzee's 67 left him just one stroke shy of the summit, while overnight leader Nino Bertasio sits on 12 under alongside Eddie Pepperell and Marc Warren.

An eagle at the 17th was a major tonic for Coetzee, eyeing his fourth European Tour title and a first this year.