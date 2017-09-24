Black Caps omit Neesham and Broom for India ODI series

New Zealand have named an initial squad of nine players to face India in three ODIs, with no place for Jimmy Neesham and Neil Broom.

Jimmy Neesham and Neil Broom have been left out of the New Zealand one-day international squad to face India next month.

All-rounder Neesham and batsman Broom were included in the Black Caps' ICC Champions Trophy squad, but the duo will not travel to India.

New Zealand have named nine players for the three-match series against the new top-ranked ODI team, with another six to be added from a New Zealand A side which is currently on tour in India.

Mike Hesson, the New Zealand coach, said: "It will be disappointing for James and Neil, but we've talked through the areas that we'd like to see them work on and if we see development they'll certainly both come into the reckoning come the home summer.



"Neil was really effective for us batting at three or four last season, but we have quality, established batsmen in those positions and we'd like to see Neil develop his game further to show he has the skills to bat at five.



"Jimmy needs go back and really dominate domestic cricket with both bat and ball. We know Jimmy is a talented player, but we’ve spoken with him around improving the consistency in all areas of his game."

New Zealand begin the series against Virat Kohli's men in Mumbai on 22 October.

Initial New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.