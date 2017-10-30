Black Caps retain Taylor for T20s against India

He has not played a Twenty20 international for New Zealand since March 2016, but Ross Taylor is now set for a return to the shortest format.

An injury to Todd Astle has seen Ross Taylor earn a long-awaited recall to New Zealand's Twenty20 international side for the series against India.

Astle was due to make his one-day international debut in the subcontinent in October but was forced to pull out due to a groin injury and will not return for the three T20Is against Virat Kohli's hosts.

Taylor has not played in the shortest format for the Black Caps since March 2016, but his presence with the touring party and the continuing absence of newcomer Astle has offered the 33-year-old batsman a route back into the team.

"Ross is in good form… so he gives another option through the middle," New Zealand coach Mike Hesson said.

"A real shame for Todd, but it will be nice to have Ross's experience in the group.

"If rankings are anything to go by we've obviously got a chance.

"We're number one in the world at the moment," he added, referring to New Zealand's position at the top of the International Cricket Council's T20 rankings.

"We've got the bulk of the squad we've had for a while with some fresh and exciting faces as well. Once again, it's a tough challenge here playing India in India."

The Black Caps suffered a 2-1 loss in the ODI series after stunning India with a six-wicket victory in the opening match in Mumbai.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.