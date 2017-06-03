Black Leopards 0-0 Stellenbosch FC: 10-men Stellies frustrate Lidoda Duvha in Venda

Black Leopards and Stellenbosch FC played to an entertaining goalless draw at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday

Lidoda Duvha made two changes to the side that lost their last league clash to Mthatha Bucks and Stellenbosch did the same following their midweek clash.

The odds were stacked against the home side after Stellenbosch did the double over them in the league, but they were keen to prove the masses wrong at a packed Thohoyandou Stadium in a barmy Venda city.

Sphelele Mkhulise were presented with the game’s first opportunity on goal, but he shot agonizingly wide after two minutes of action.

Minutes later, it was Zambian striker Mwape Musonda with the opportunity to break the deadlock, fortunately for him Washington Arubi prevented him from having any attempt whatsoever.

At the other end, Stellenbosch missed a free header from captain Junaid Sait, while the latter allowed Musonda on goal only to blast the effort over the bar moments later.

Arubi came to Stellies rescue once again on the half hour mark to deny Phathutshedzo Nange before Musonda fired over the bar once again with the fans on his back.

The aerial ability of striker Mame Niang posed all sorts of problems to the hosts from time to time but he found it hard to effectively utilize his strengths.

Leopards were finding lots of spaces behind Stellies defence and looked threatening every time they played the ball through.

Matters was not getting any better for Musonda as he fluffed yet another opportunity that intensified the supporters uproar demanding his immediate removal as the first period ended goalless.

The home side continued with their high-pressing game at the start of the second half, but were let down once more by slack finishing by none other than Musonda.

He was presented with a header after 56 minutes from a cross by Ivan Mahangwahaya but he headed wide of goal.

They were denied by the crossbar four minutes later by Mahangwahaya after being put through by Siphelele Ntshangase.

The visitors were at this stage doing little to trouble the home side. They looked out of sorts with little creativity in sight. A far cry from their previous display against Baroka FC.

Leopards continued to pile the pressure but still struggled to get the breakthrough as their shots at goal time and again failed to hit goal.

With time running out, the visitors were dealt a blow when midfielder Diego Brown got his marching orders for a second bookable offence.

Despite the numerical advantage, Leopards still battled to break the deadlock and grab the three points as Stellies pre-match mission for a draw was duly achieved.