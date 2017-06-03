Black Leopards – Stellenbosch FC Preview: Stellies visit Lidoda Duvha hoping for a postive result

Stellies will travel to Limpopo in their second PSL Promotion/Relegation play-offs clash on Saturday

Black Leopards and Stellenbosch FC are scheduled to lock horns with at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday.

Stellenbosch came back to hold Baroka FC to a 2-2 draw in Cape Town in midweek and that left coach Sammy Troughton deeply disappointed.

“We’ve already lost ground. A point at home… I can’t say we deserved more than a point. The opportunity for three points is gone, so we're looking to get something out of the next game,” Troughton told the media.

They visit a Leopards side, who are always hard to beat at home and they are eager to make their presence felt in the mini-league phase with nothing but maximum points.

That’s why Troughton is looking for another draw, but he added that they have to make it count sooner rather than later in the hunt for promotion.

“A point wouldn’t be bad at Leopards when you consider the type of team they are, and the travel there, but if we are going to win this, we can’t just draw, draw, draw, as that’s missed opportunities,” he said.

What’s sure to be pleasing for Troughton will be the return of striker Brent Adonis and former Orlando Pirates midfielder Manti Mekoa from suspension.

The Cape Town side is certainly aware that they have their work cut out for them in Venda with Leopards dangerous trio of Siphelele Ntshangase, Mwape Musonda and Meshack Maphungule.

Lidoda Duvha will be hoping to make it count this time after they were beaten to the promotion in this route by Jomo Cosmos three years ago.

A win over Stellies will set them on course to become the first side to win the playoffs twice since its inception after winning it in 2011.

After seeing their Limpopo neighbours Baroka falter in midweek, Leopards will be keen not to follow suit in front of their fervent supporters en-route to the promise land.

Stellies will take heart from doing the league double over Leopards, and utilize the presence of Mame Niang and creative ability of Diego Brown in the same vein as in midweek.