All Blacks to assess Kaino's knee sprain

Jerome Kaine sustained a knee sprain against the Barbarians and New Zealand will check on his progress ahead of a trip to France.

New Zealand will monitor Jerome Kaino's knee injury ahead of the All Blacks' clash against France next weekend.

The powerful forward suffered a knee sprain in Saturday's 31-22 victory over the Barbarians at Twickenham.

Head coach Steve Hansen said Kaino will be assessed in the coming days ahead of the trip to Paris to face Les Bleus.

Hansen also confirmed that versatile back Rieko Ioane was absent against the Barbarians as he had mumps, but is part of the travelling squad.