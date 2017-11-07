Rugby: All Blacks call for Whitelock as Kaino cover

New Zealand have drafted in Highlanders forward Luke Whitelock for their northern hemisphere tour as cover for Jerome Kaino.

Luke Whitelock will hope to win only his second New Zealand cap against France in Paris on Saturday after being called up as injury cover.

Whitelock comes into Steve Hansen's squad for the first of their November internationals in the northern hemisphere after Jerome Kaino suffered a knee injury last weekend.

Kaino sprained his knee in the 31-22 victory over the Barbarians at Twickenham and continues to be assessed by the All Blacks' medical team – with reports suggesting he may have damaged the posterior cruciate ligament.

With matches against Scotland and Wales to follow two Tests against France, Whitelock has been added to the forward options to cover the absence of Kaino.

Whitelock, 26, joins his brother Sam in the All Blacks squad, and will earn his first cap in four years if selected against France.

