All Blacks coaches sign new contracts

New Zealand Rugby CEO Steve Tew said Ian Foster and Mike Cron continue to make "invaluable contributions to the All Blacks"

New Zealand assistant head coach Ian Foster and forwards coach Mike Cron have signed new deals to continue working with the All Blacks until after the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Wayne Smith, another of Steve Hansen's assistants, last week revealed that he will step down after the Rugby Championship this year, but Foster and Cron will remain in their roles.

Foster, also a selector, was employed by Hansen in 2012, while Cron first started coaching back in 1982 and took a position as New Zealand Rugby resource coach back 13 years ago before he was employed as All Blacks scrum coach and forwards coach.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Steve Tew said: "Ian Foster and Mike Cron continue to make invaluable contributions to the All Blacks and their respective roles in the team's success in recent years can't be underestimated.

"'Fosie' has lead the team's back play and attack, which was second to none last year, with the All Blacks topping the international try-scoring table with 80 tries, almost double their nearest rival.



"'Cronno' has long been considered the guru of scrum and forward play, and he remains one of the most innovative coaches in the game.

"His commitment to helping players improve is legendary. We are delighted to both have them re-sign with New Zealand Rugby."