All Blacks could take on Kangaroos as talks over $50m hybrid game between best of union and league gather pace

High-level talks have begun about a one-off, $50 million hybrid clash between the World Cup-winning All Blacks and the world champion Kangaroos in Tokyo.

In a match to decide once and for all which is the best rugby team on the planet, Hybrid Rugby chairman Phil Franks and director Mark Ella - the Wallaby legend - have met with officials from Australian Rugby League and the New Zealand Rugby Union in an attempt to broker an agreement.

The carrot being promised - other than bragging rights - is a $10m-per-team windfall, which equates to nearly $600,000 (£350k) per player, and The Australian Daily Telegraph reports the All Blacks have shown preliminary interest.

Whether the match-up is 15-a-side or 13-a-side will be discussed if Franks can get both sides to sit down around a table and iron out terms, although it is believed 13s would be the preferred option, with two referees, one from each code, adjudicating the clash.

