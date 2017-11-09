All Blacks could take on Kangaroos as talks over $50m hybrid game between best of union and league gather pace
High-level talks have begun about a one-off, $50 million hybrid clash between the World Cup-winning All Blacks and the world champion Kangaroos in Tokyo.
In a match to decide once and for all which is the best rugby team on the planet, Hybrid Rugby chairman Phil Franks and director Mark Ella - the Wallaby legend - have met with officials from Australian Rugby League and the New Zealand Rugby Union in an attempt to broker an agreement.
The carrot being promised - other than bragging rights - is a $10m-per-team windfall, which equates to nearly $600,000 (£350k) per player, and The Australian Daily Telegraph reports the All Blacks have shown preliminary interest.
Whether the match-up is 15-a-side or 13-a-side will be discussed if Franks can get both sides to sit down around a table and iron out terms, although it is believed 13s would be the preferred option, with two referees, one from each code, adjudicating the clash.
New Zealand have reportedly given organisers a specific window to play the game - between two to four weeks after the 2019 World Cup in Japan - which means the biggest obstacle facing Franks is obtaining permission from NRL clubs, who contract their players. In New Zealand it is much simpler as the NZRU has the final say over player release.
Franks told The Telegraph: "I had a formal discussion with the New Zealand Rugby Union and they were really interested. They stipulated they wanted to see an elite-class game.
"We are absolutely confident we can put it together. This game will be worth $50m. It will be just as big as the final of the World Cup.
"There hasn't been any formal agreement at this stage but you know and I know it's going to happen."
The idea has been met with interest from fans of league and union, especially when it comes to picking the two sides and the mouth-watering match-ups such as Michael Morgan v Beauden Barrett, Cooper Cronk v Aaron Smith and Sonny Bill Williams v Josh Dugan.