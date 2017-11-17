All Blacks fury as Brad Shields turns down call-up and defects to England

Hurricanes captain and back-row forward Brad Shields will join Wasps at the end of the next Super League season and hopes to play for England at the 2019 Rugby World Cup - Getty Images AsiaPac

The All Blacks are furious after the captain of Super Rugby side Hurricanes snubbed a call-up to the national team because he is signing for Wasps in an attempt to make England’s World Cup squad.

The world champions are understood to believe Brad Shields has been given sufficient encouragement by England to reject Steve Hansen’s request for him to play against France last week and defect to the Premiership next summer. However, there has been no direct contact between England and Shields, nor has he been given any guarantees.

The place in Hansen’s side became available when veteran flanker Jerome Kaino sustained a knee ligament injury but the New Zealand head coach was left stunned when the uncapped Shields, a former All Blacks Under-20s player, revealed that he intended to join Wasps at the end of the next Super Rugby season, which would render him unavailable for New Zealand’s 2019 World Cup campaign.

England have long been aware that the 26-year-old qualifies to play for them through his parents, which means he could be fast-tracked into the England squad at the start of next season if Eddie Jones chooses to select him.

At 6ft 4in and 17st 7lb, Shields is a versatile forward who is equally comfortable at No8 and flanker, although the All Blacks privately believe Jones may direct him towards the blindside berth occupied by Chris Robshaw.

The All Blacks were aware of Shields’ aspiration to play Test rugby but they are infuriated that he could now be facing them in an England shirt.

Mako Vunipola is one of three New Zealand-born players who were England regulars last season Credit: Action Images via Reuters More