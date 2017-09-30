All Blacks retain Rugby Championship title after Wallabies and Boks draw

The Wallabies' draw with the Springboks in Bloemfontein ensured that New Zealand are Rugby Championship winners yet again.

New Zealand were confirmed as 2017 Rugby Championship winners as Australia held South Africa to a 27-27 draw in Bloemfontein.

The All Blacks have been at their spectacular best during the competition, winning their first four fixtures and racking up an average of almost 50 points per game.

A 57-0 win over the Springboks underlined the dominance Steve Hansen's side enjoy over their southern Hemisphere rivals.

New Zealand were able to celebrate the title without lifting a finger as Saturday's result in Bloemfontein was enough to ensure that the Boks cannot catch them in the table.

The All Blacks take on Argentina later on Saturday as they aim for back-to-back flawless Rugby Champonship campaigns, although a 15th title is already in the bag.