All Blacks to start World Cup defence against Springboks

South Africa will be hoping to catch the All Blacks cold when they lock horns in their World Cup opener in Japan.

New Zealand will start their quest to win a third consecutive Rugby World Cup with a mouth-watering clash against South Africa in Yokohama.

The All Blacks beat the Springboks at the semi-final stage of the 2015 World Cup in England before going on to defeat Australia in the final.

Steve Hansen's men begin the defence of their title against their fellow-Pool B heavyweights at the International Stadium on September 21 in the 2019 tournament.

Hosts Japan get the World Cup started a day earlier at Tokyo Stadium versus a European qualifier in Pool A.

England face Tonga at Sapporo Dome on September 22, a day after 2015 runners-up the Wallabies take on Fiji at the same venue.

Ireland against Scotland in Pool A in Yokohama is another standout fixture in the first round of matches.