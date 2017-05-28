Blair replaces Bromwich as New Zealand captain

Ahead of this year's World Cup, New Zealand have announced Adam Blair will take over the captaincy from Jesse Bromwich.

Adam Blair has been confirmed as New Zealand's captain in place of Jesse Bromwich, who was stood down amid allegations of cocaine use.

Bromwich and team-mate Kevin Proctor are alleged to have purchased the drug following the Kiwis' Anzac Test defeat to Australia this month.

Melbourne Storm suspended Bromwich for two NRL games and the 28-year-old will play no part at the Rugby League World Cup, which begins October.

Brisbane Broncos forward Blair has been chosen as his replacement, as was confirmed on Sunday.

"I'm honoured to take on the new leadership role," Blair said. "Playing for the Kiwis is not something I take lightly and leading the boys, especially in World Cup year is a challenge I'm excited to get into."

Coach David Kidwell added: "Adam's vision and rugby league intelligence has been proven time and time again.

"He is a well-respected core member of our team and has earned the respect of both the coaching staff and his fellow players. Adam will steer the team in a positive direction with his actions, courage and mana."