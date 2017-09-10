Blame players not management - Amoo on Shooting Stars' relegation

The Oluyole Warriors crashed out of Nigeria's elite division after Niger Tornadoes defeat and the gaffer insists his players were responsible

Coach Fatai Amoo said his players were responsible for the Shooting Stars' relegation from the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The Oluyole Warriors were relegated from the Nigeria topflight after failing to reply goals from Ibrahim Babawo and Ebenezer Odeyemi against Niger Tornadoes.

And the former Nigeria U23 gaffer, who described their campaign as very poor, urges the management to review the performance of the players, especially that of the 'old' ones.

"It was a very poor season for us but we have to take the positives and think of the future," Amoo told media.

"There are so many things that went wrong but the time is not right to open up about what happened. We have accepted the situation and the results in good fate.

"They can’t fight because they've already fought themselves by embarking on a stupid strike. And when you don't train, what you have is what you can give.

"And now they have seen the result of what they have caused. The so-called old players in the team have decided to take the team to relegation," he continued.

"The management must now think of what to do if they want to keep such players who decided not to train over being a delayed month salary and they decided not to train.

"They did same last year but we managed to escape but this time, it has happened again. I hope the management will take action.

"I don't think maladministration was responsible for Shooting Stars' relegation, but the management should look into the area of players playing in the last three to four seasons," he concluded.