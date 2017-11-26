Blazers, Rockets and Warriors fight back for wins

The Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets rallied to comeback wins in the NBA on Saturday.

All three Western Conference play-off contenders trailed, and trailed big at that, but fought back for victories to remind everyone why they are set to challenge.

For the Rockets, Houston trailed the New York Knicks 25-5 in the first quarter, and that was without Kristaps Porzingis or Enes Kanter. But it did not matter much to James Harden. The MVP candidate had 37 points on 12-of-27 shooting with 10 assists as the Rockets not only came back, but they turned it into a 117-102 rout.

The Warriors are the only team in basketball that score more points per game than the Rockets, so a 31-17 deficit at the end of the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans did not scare them. Not even a game in which Stephen Curry started 0-for-10 from the floor could put Golden State on edge. Curry finished nine-of-25 for 27 points and six assists as the Warriors came back for a 110-95 victory.

As for the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum set the tone. They got down 52-41 at the half to the Washington Wizards and were down by as much as 17 in the fourth quarter, but thanks to a 29-point night from Lillard and a 26-point night from McCollum, the Trail Blazers came back for a 108-105 victory.

PHILADELPHIA IMPRESS

Philadelphia 76ers guard T.J. McConnell was great with 15 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds while J.J. Reddick was on fire from long range, going eight of 12 from beyond the arc as part of a 29-point night in a 130-111 win over the Magic.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting along with 13 rebounds in a 121-108 loss to the Jazz.

Thunder guard Russell Westbrook had 28 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in a 97-81 loss to the Mavericks.