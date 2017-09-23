Blistering Blaak takes world road race title

Having won the national road race title, Chantal Blaak added the world crown to her honours list in Bergen.

Chantal Blaak broke away to claim an emphatic victory in the World Championships road race in Bergen on Saturday.

Blaak attacked with seven kilometres remaining and there was no catching the 27-year-old from Netherlands, who also won the national title this year.

She was reduced to tears after winning by a huge margin of 28 seconds, with Katrin Garfoot taking silver for Australia and Danish defending champion Amalie Dideriksen claiming bronze.

READ MORE: NFL hits back at President Donald Trump over controversial comments

READ MORE: President Trump withdraws Warriors’ White House invitation

READ MORE: Tennis: Wozniacki blitzes Muguruza, Kerber beaten in Tokyo

There was always a strong chance that the winner would come from an excellent Dutch team, with Annemiek van Vleuten and Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen also in a breakaway group, but it was Blaak who surged away to take gold.

Van Vlueten missed out on a medal, crossing the line in fourth in a sprint finish with Blaak already off her bike, while Van der Breggen was back in eighth.

Blaak got her tactics spot on, choosing the right time to make a move and pressing home her advantage to seal a comfortable win in front of a big crowd.

The new champion was not deterred by an early crash and burst out of the peloton with around 23 kilometres of the eight-lap 152.8km race to go.

Blaak bided her time and pulled away after benefiting from a strong presence of orange shirts at the front to be crowned champion.

The group behind Blaak was caught inside the final kilometre and it was Garfoot and Dideriksen who had the legs to get on the podium.

RACE RESULTS

1. Chantal Blaak (Netherlands) 4:06.30



2. Katrin Garfoot (Australia) +28



3. Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) +28



4. Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) +28



5. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland) +28