Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0 Maritzburg United: Motshegwa on target as Celtic pile more misery on struggling Team of Choice

Siwelele clinched a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Team of Choice in a PSL encounter which was played on Tuesday night

Jacky Motshegwa's first half strike was enough to see Bloemfontein Celtic narrowly beat Maritzburg United 1-0 in a PSL tie at the Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium on Tuesday night.

The match got underway with both teams having a slow approach towards each other.

Chances were really few and far between the sides but as the game progressed the home side showed more intent in what was a tight opening period in the opening 10 minutes.

In the 16th minute Veselin Jelusic's charges were first to draw blood through a goal by Motshegwa after a beautifully placed-in cross from the left by Deon Hotto. It was Motshegwa's second goal in back-to-back games after he netted the equalizer against SuperSport United in the Telkom Knockout last 16 clash on the weekend.

The visitors eventually started taking control of the match as they pushed forward to try and find the equalizer.

Maritzburg continued to attack, but simultaneously failed to penetrate the Celtic defence.



Six minutes to the break the hosts produced a good build up but it amounted to nothing as Latshene Phalane's resulting shot sailed over the bar.

The Team of Choice who still seem to be struggling in finding their rhythm following the untimely death of teenager Mlondi Dlamini almost two weeks ago, increased the pressure yet again in search of an equalizer just before the break but Phunya Sele Sele's defence stood firm to take the 1-0 lead into the change room.

Fadlu Davids rang two changes at the start of the second stanza with Sheldon Van Wyk coming on for Yazid Atouba and Pogisho Sanoka replacing Brian Mandela.

Maritzburg showed threatening signs in the last 30 minutes but once again just couldn't seem to get the breakthrough.

In the 64th and 66th minutes, the home side made their substitutions with Anton Lubisi coming on for Wandisile Letlabika and goalscorer Motshegwa made way for Kabelo Mahlasela.

Davids encouraged his side to push forward in order to draw matters level but it was not to be as the home side held on to claim all maximum points.