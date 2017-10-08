Bloemfontein Celtic 2-4 Kaizer Chiefs: Amakhosi crowned Macufe Cup champions

The Soweto giants equaled Celtic's record for six Macufe Cup titles following their 4-2 win over Phunya Sele Sele on Sunday afternoon

Kaizer Chiefs scored three first half goals to go into the half-time break leading Bloemfontein Celtic 3-2 at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium.

Amakhosi were the first to break the deadlock through Dumisani Zuma, but Victor Letsoalo scored in quick succession to put Celtic in front inside the opening 15 minutes.

Siyabonga Ngezana, George Maluleka and Ryan Moon settled the encounter with a goal each as Amakhosi won their sixth Macufe Cup title.

