Bloemfontein Celtic - Baroka FC Preview: Phunya Sele Sele out to end Bakgaga's unbeaten run

Bloemfontein Celtic are looking to end Baroka FC's unbeaten streak when the sides meet in a PSL match on Wednesday

Bloemfontein Celtic will host Baroka FC at the Free State Stadium on Wednesday night.

Phunya Sele Sele are targeting another win against a Limpopo side after defeating Polokwane City 2-1 a week ago.

Celtic's opening league tie saw them come from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Kaizer Chiefs, before another draw against Golden Arrows with the same scoreline.

Despite sitting in ninth position on the log, Veselin Jelusic's team has only played three matches so far this season and could see themselves move into the top four if they come away with all the three points at home and other results go their way.

Bakgaga edged out Free State Stars 1-0 in their last tie to join early pace setters Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United at the top of the PSL standings with eight points.

They drew their opening two league ties of the new campaign, drawing 0-0 against Polokwane City in the Limpopo Derby, before playing out to a 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates.

Baroka are brimming with confidence after dispatching Chippa United 3-1 in Port Elizabeth last week.

Kgoloko Thobejane's charges are once again aiming to maintain their unbeaten run against Siwelele with their entertaining and attacking form of football that has seen them dominate proceedings in some of their previous games.

Previous ties has seen the two sides come up against each other on two occasions. In the first meeting, Celtic walked away 2-1 winners with the reverse fixture ending in a 1-1 draw.