Bloemfontein Celtic – Bidvest Wits Preview: Phunya Sele Sele face in-form Clever Boys test

Phunya Sele Sele are hoping to bring the Clever Boys back to earth in their league encounter at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday

Bloemfontein Celtic welcome a rejuvenated Bidvest Wits side in a PSL tie at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Phunya Sele Sele are seated in 11th spot on the PSL log after accumulating only six points from their opening five matches. Their last match saw them play to a disappointing 0-0 draw against Chippa United to extend their winless run to two consecutive matches. Prior to this tie, they were beaten 2-0 by the highflying Baroka FC in the Free State capital.

Veselin Jelusic’s team have so far recorded one win, three draws and one defeat, but the Serbian mentor will hope that his players come to the party in a bid to record their second win of the season and move into the top half of the table if other results swing their way.

The Clever Boys have finally picked up their first maximum points of the season after narrowly beating Orlando Pirates 1-0 in Johannesburg last weekend courtesy of a Gerald Phiri Jnr goal.

Gavin Hunt’s charges are equally in a precarious position and are languishing in 14th spot having picked up only five points from six outings. They have so far only registered a single win, two draws, suffering three defeats in the process.

The defending league champions are a point above the relegation playoff spot but will bank on their previous record against Siwelele. In 55 meetings since 1985, the Sturrock Park-based side have come out tops winning 23 ties to Celtic’s 17 with 15 ending in draws.

Last season was no different as Hunt’s side won both league ties. In the first match in the City of Roses, Wits won 2-1 before they recorded a 3-1 victory in Johannesburg.