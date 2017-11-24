Bloemfontein Celtic coach Jelusic praises Orlando Pirates coach Sredojevic's style of play

The Serbian trainer has praised Micho's style of play ahead of Sunday's encounter

Bloemfontein Celtic coach Veselin Jelusic is looking forward to facing his countryman Micho Sredojevic, who is the Orlando Pirates gaffer.

Phunya Sele Sele are scheduled to host the Buccaneers in a PSL match at the Dr Molemela Stadium on Sunday.

Serbian tactician Sredojevic has managed to stabilize the Bucs ship after being appointed prior to the current season, while Jelusic has also done well at Phunya Sele Sele.

“Pirates are a very energetic, dynamic and creative," Jelusic, who also took charge of Celtic prior to the current campaign, said.

"You can see the influence of Micho in their style of play, they play very attractive football with inter-changing of positions and very quick passes.

Celtic will take on Bidvest Wits in the Telkom Knockout Cup final at the Princess Magogo Stadium on the 2nd of December 2017.

"Of course, it will not be easy despite the fact we are at home. But again, we will try to achieve as much as we can," he concluded.

Fourth-placed Celtic and eighth-placed Pirates both drew their previous league matches in midweek.

Kick-off is at 15h30.