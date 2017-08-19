Bloemfontein Celtic – Kaizer Chiefs Preview: All eyes on Komphela and his Amakhosi team

Komphela lost his first match of the new season, but he has a chance to redeem himself when Chiefs visit Celtic on Sunday afternoon

Kaizer Chiefs will begin their quest to win the league title for the first time since 2015 when they travel to the Free State to face Bloemfontein Celtic.

Steve Komphela and his team are under immense pressure to get their season back on track following their exit in the MTN8 last weekend.

A section of Amakhosi fans have already called for Komphela's resignation following the team's failure to advance to the semi-finals of the MTN8.

They face a Celtic side that is eager to impress their new coach Veselin Julisic, and with this being their home game, Amakhosi should expect nothing less than a tough battle at the Free State Stadium.

Phunya Sele Sele have a few new players to unleash, including Ndumiso Mabena, Lucky Baloyi, Roggert Nyundu and Sipho Jembula among others.

Following their horrendous season which saw them struggle at the bottom of the log for the better part of the previous campaign, Celtic will be looking to start on the front foot and send a strong message to fellow PSL teams.

Jelusic is unknown to the majority of South African football fans, and Sunday’s encounter will give everyone an idea of how he plans to change things for the better at Celtic. He’s got players that are capable of competing against anyone in the league.

If utilized on the right hand side of the pitch, Jembula can cause Chiefs all sorts of problems, and one of the added advantages is that he can score crucial goals.

Baloyi will also want to prove a point to his former employers should he be given a chance to feature on the day, but Jelusic has to be tactically smart by protecting his goalkeeper as Chiefs are equally capable of scoring goals even without a proven goalscorer that Komphela is currently looking for.

The combination of Bernard Parker and Gustavo Paez is slowly coming together quite nicely, and the two strikers were just unfortunate against SuperSport United as they failed to get at least one past Ronwen Williams despite doing almost everything right.

Chiefs are very strong and dangerous in wide areas. Siphiwe Tshabalala and Hendrick Ekstein appear to have cemented their places in the team, but the quality on the bench is just amazing. Joseph Molangoane, Khotso Malope, Bhongolethu Jayiya and William Twala can come in at any point to finish the job.

The Glamour Boys have dominated this fixture in the past, with 17 wins, 11 draws and just two losses against Celtic in the last 30 matches in all competitions.