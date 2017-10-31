Bloemfontein Celtic - Maritzburg United Preview: Siwelele in high spirits

Siwelele are targeting a second win on the trot after their TKO success, when they clash with Maritzburg United at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium

Bloemfontein Celtic are in brimming confidence ahead of their PSL tie against Maritzburg United at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Tuesday.

Phunya Sele Sele caused a huge upset when they dumped recently crowned MTN8 champions SuperSport United out of the Telkom Knockout on Saturday.

Coach Veselin Jelusic’s charges had fallen two goals behind in their cup competition clash against Matsatsantsa a Pitori but showed great fighting spirit to come back and force penalties after the scores remained the same in extra time. Veteran goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb was the hero in the penalty shoot-out as he saved Fagrie Lakay’s spot-kick, before slotting the winner past his opposite number Reyaad Pieterse to record a 5-4 win and seal Siwelele’s spot in the quarterfinals.

Despite their cup win, the Bloemfontein outfit’s PSL results with be nothing to boast about as they have blown hot and cold. In fact, Siwelele have won only two of their past five league matches and were narrowly beaten 2-1 by Ajax Cape Town away in their last league match in the Mother City.

Jelusic’s men sit in eighth position with 12 points and now have a chance to close the gap to only a single point on log leaders Baroka FC should they collect maximum points at home against the team from Maritzburg.

The Team of Choice have endured a torrid run in the league so far this season and last won a league encounter in mid-August which was a 2-0 win over the Urban Warriors.

This past weekend once again proved to be a difficult one for Fadlu Davids and his charges after they were eliminated from the Telkom Knockout Cup following a 3-1 penalty shootout defeat at the hands of Platinum Stars.

Though results have not gone their way previously, Davids’ team can improve their league position standings if they beat Siwelele at home. They are in 11th spot and could see themselves make it into the top half of the table.

Last season’s clashes between the two teams were very close with the first tussle ending in a 1-0 win in favour of the Team of Choice and the second meeting resulting in a 1-1 draw.