Blow for AFC Leopards as striker is ruled out of Bandari game

Twelve times Kenyan Premier League champions AFC Leopards will face Bandari without services of their striker Vincent Oburu.

The youngster has been doing well for Ingwe, making the striking position his own since the departure of Ghanaian Gilbert Fiamenyo. Oburu was substituted in a 1-1 draw against Western Stima on Wednesday following a groin injury, and he has not recovered.

However, AFC Leopards have been boosted with the return of Allan Kateregga and Andrew Tololwa, who have been training for the whole week and are fit to face the Coastal-based side at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

Coach Robert Matano has collected four points from a possible nine in the three matches played, and he hopes to complete a double against the Dockers on Sunday.

The two teams met last month at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa, where AFC Leopards needed a late goal by Marcellus Ingotsi to claim maximum points.