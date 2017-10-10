Blow as Nzoia Sugar lose forward to knee injury

The forward has been very effective for the Western-based side, involved in eight goals; after scoring four and assisting as many

Nzoia Sugar will have to do without the services of forward Masita Masuta for the next two matches.

The forward has been very effective for the Western-based side, involved in eight goals; after scoring four and assisting as many. However, coach Bernard Mwalala has confirmed the striker will not be available after sustaining an ankle injury.

"Masuta will miss Zoo Kericho and Sony Sugar matches after sustaining an ankle injury against Western Stima. It is definitely a blow to us, he has been a consistent player and his services will be missed," Mwalala told Goal.

"We are expecting the return of Rupia (Elvis), who has also been an important player to us."

Rupia has scored three goals and created as many, and he will be hoping to be given the first priority when the Sugar millers tackle Zoo Kericho on Wednesday.