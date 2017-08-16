Boateng leaves Las Palmas for personal reasons

Former Ghana star Kevin-Prince Boateng scored 10 goals in 28 games for Las Palmas last term but has reached an agreement to leave the club.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has left Las Palmas by mutual agreement, the LaLiga club have announced.

The former AC Milan and Tottenham attacking midfielder had three years to run on his deal with Las Palmas, having signed a contract extension in May.

But Las Palmas attributed the 30-year-old's departure to "personal reasons of an irreversible character".

Boateng joined the Canary Islanders last season and scored 10 goals in 28 LaLiga appearances.

German newspaper Bild claim Eintracht Frankfurt hope to bring the ex-Hertha Berlin, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke man back to the Bundesliga, with the club's head coach Niko Kovac declaring Boateng is "on our radar".

Las Palmas face Valencia on Friday in their LaLiga opener and a statement released by the club read: "UD Las Palmas wishes [Boateng] the best success, at a sport level as much as a personal one, and will always be grateful for the excellent performance in his season with the Yellows and for the sympathies he awoke among the supporters."