Boateng leaves Las Palmas for personal reasons

The former Tottenham star has departed the Spanish side due to "personal reasons of an irreversible character"

Kevin-Prince Boateng has left Las Palmas by mutual agreement, the La Liga club have announced.

The former AC Milan and Tottenham attacking midfielder had three years to run on his deal with Las Palmas, having signed a contract extension in May.

Las Palmas 3/1 to beat Valencia

But Las Palmas attributed the 30-year-old's departure to "personal reasons of an irreversible character".

Boateng joined the Canary Islanders last season and scored 10 goals in 28 La Liga appearances.

Wenger concedes Alexis could leave for free

German newspaper Bild claim Eintracht Frankfurt hope to bring the ex-Hertha Berlin, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke man back to the Bundesliga, with the club's head coach Niko Kovac declaring Boateng is "on our radar".

Las Palmas face Valencia on Friday in their La Liga opener and a statement released by the club read: "UD Las Palmas wishes [Boateng] the best success, at a sport level as much as a personal one, and will always be grateful for the excellent performance in his season with the Yellows and for the sympathies he awoke among the supporters."