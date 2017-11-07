Boatright impresses for brilliant Besiktas, Venezia provide defensive masterclass

Besiktas and Nanterre continue to impress in Group D, while Venezia were defensively sound in Tuesday's Basketball Champions League action.

Ryan Boatright impressed as Besiktas improved to a 4-1 record in Basketball Champions League Group D thanks to an 83-61 win over Aris.

The Turkish side trailed by as much as 10 points late in the first quarter, but rallied in impressive fashion with Jon Diebler contributing 16 points in just 13 minutes of play.

And Boatright enjoyed a night to remember with 21 points and seven assists to cement Besiktas' place in first, while leaving Aris down in fifth.

Nanterre remain hot on Besiktas' heels and also improved to 4-1 via an 84-62 win at Bonn, captain Jamal Shuler earning a double-double with 10 points and 11 assists.

Also in Group D, Belgium champions Oostende turned over their Polish counterparts Zielona Gora 82-78 in a tight contest, with Chase Fieler top scoring with 20. Oostende and Zielona have now each won two and lost three.

Venezia gave a defensive masterclass in the Group C leaders' 76-66 triumph at Petrol Olimpija, who were just 4 of 21 from outside the arc on home court.

In the same pool, Estudiantes needed overtime to record a 90-84 win at Bayreuth, with Sylven Landesberg's 22 points proving crucial, and the teams now both have a 3-2 record.

Strasbourg are also at 3-2 in Group C with Zack Wright putting on 26 points, including the match-winning shot in a tight 80-78 victory over AEK.

Group B leaders Neptunas routed winless Capo d'Orlando 90-60, while in Group A Hapoel Holon defeated Enisey 81-75 in their first win of the season.