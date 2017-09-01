Bobby Motaung confident Kaizer Chiefs have a squad good enough to compete for honours

The Soweto giants were hugely criticized for not signing enough players, but Motaung has a different view, saying the club only needs a striker

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung believes the team is strong enough to compete and challenge for the three trophies on offer this season.

Amakhosi signed four players in Bhongolethu Jayiya, Teenage Hadebe, Philani Zulu and Dumisani Zuma, and promoted no less than four players from their academy.

Motaung, who has been hugely criticized for not signing quality players over the past few years, is excited about the future of the club.

“The arrival of Dumsani Zuma from Bloemfontein Celtic, Philani Zulu from Maritzburg United, Teenage Hadebe from Zimbabwean team Chicken Inn FC and Bhongolethu Jayiya from Cape Town City FC will surely help bolster the team’s backline, midfield and attack,” Motaung told the Amakhosi website.

“We also announced the promotion of four players from the development ranks to join the first team for the 2017/18 campaign. Goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma and three midfielders in Khotso Malope, Wiseman Meyiwa and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo are the four players who have been officially been promoted to the senior team,” he said.

“The young men will add youthfulness, inject new energy and quality to the wealth of talent already in the squad, because we need to ensure that the team is strong enough to challenge for the league title as well as the two trophies that we will be competing for this season,” continued Motaung.

Motaung confirmed that the club gave at least three foreign strikers a chance to be part of the team in the form of trials, but the technical team decided against signing them after consultation with the management.

Argentine striker Jonathan Philippe, Nigerian forward Okiki Afolabi as well as Abdalla Hussein Kilala from Tanzania were all assessed by the Glamour Boys during the off-season.

“The club invited a number of players for assessment during the pre-season in a quest to bolster the striking force. Jonathan Phillipe from Argentina and Okikiola Afolabi form Nigeria and Abdalla Hussein Kilala from Tanzania were given a chance to train with the team,” he said.

“However, after consultation, the technical team decided against keeping them and were thus released,” Motaung confirmed.

According to the Amakhosi boss, the club's search for a quality striker will continue outside the transfer window.

“Our search for a formidable striker does not end with the window period closure – we will cast our net far and wide and will not stop searching until we find our man,” he said. .

Motaung further assured the Amakhosi fans that they're listening to them, saying the club is working toward bringing back the glory days.

“We have been listening to our supporters and we hear their voices. We acknowledge their role and need to know that we are united in this battle of bringing the glory days back,” concluded Motaung.