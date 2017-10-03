Bobby Motaung insists Kaizer Chiefs made great signings

Motaung has come under huge criticism for the club's poor start to the campaign, but he insists that the players which Chiefs signed are good enough

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has hit back at a section of fans who blames him for the club's failure to sign quality players.

Motaung said Amakhosi are not a one-man show, adding that he doesn't make decisions on his own as he's just an administror.

"Kaizer Chiefs is not a one-man show. I’m not the owner of this team, therefore I cannot make decisions by myself. This (criticism) is very strange because when the team sign good players and they turn out to be a success for the club, people are always saying the coach signed good players," Motaung was quoted as saying by Independent Media.

"When the players don’t do well, they always say Bobby didn’t sign good players," he said.

"Chiefs it is a big institution – there’s a board of directors, management, committees and the technical team, and I’m the administrator, he continued.

The Glamour Boys made no less than four signings during the off-season, but the majority of their fans still feel that the signings are not good enough to win trophies.

However, Motaung insists that Chiefs made great signings and promoted good youngsters.

He urged the supporters to wait until the end of the season before throwing stones at everyone.

"I still maintain, we made great signings. We also promoted good youngsters. Some of the players we signed haven’t even played," continued Motaung.

"Sometimes I also blame it on you journalists. I don’t know how you report. Let us wait until the end of the season, then we will able to judge. Right now, it is too early in the season,” he concluded.