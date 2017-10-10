Bobby Motaung says Kaizer Chiefs will step up striker chase in January

Amakhosi have already turned down Christ Mbondi, Julien Ebah and Jonathan Philippe among others, and Motaung says they will wait until January

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has confirmed that they will step up their chase for a new striker when the transfer window opens in January 2018.

Amakhosi have been on the lookout for a quality striker since the start of the campaign, and despite iniviting no less than four players for trials, none of them were deemed good enough by the technical team.

Late last month, coach Steve Komphela said that they were keeping tabs on an unnamed striker, who shone during the 2017 WAFU [West African Football Union] Nations Cup.

The striker Komphela was referring to is believed to be either Winful Kwaku Cobbinah or Stephen Sarfo, who both made the best XI at the tournament.

However, the two Ghanaian marksmen are contracted to Accra Hearts of Oak and Berekum Chelsea respectively, meaning Amakhosi will have to wait until January before making their move.

"We will deal with the issue of the players we need when the transfer window opens [in January]," Motaung told ILanga.

"Yes, we need a striker and we are looking everywhere, even abroad. Everyone can see that we are having goalscoring problems. So, we are looking for a player who can solve our goalscoring problems," added Motaung.

According to the publication, Amakhosi are keen on signing Kermit Erasmus on-loan from French Ligue 1 side Rennes FC in January, but Motaung couldn't deny or confirm the reports.

The former Orlando Pirates attacker is currently struggling for game time under Christian Gourcuff this season, with the French manager relying heavily on Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) striker Ndombe Mubele, who has netted three goals in eight appearances thus far.