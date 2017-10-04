Bobo: Sydney FC are stronger than last season

Sydney FC striker Bobo believes the team is stronger this season and will have no trouble being motivated in their quest to retain the A-League double.

The Sky Blues open their championship defence on Saturday night with a grand final rematch against Melbourne Victory at Etihad Stadium - in what promises to be the blockbuster of the round.

Bobo, who was Sydney's top scorer last season with 15 goals in his campaign at the club, says the players are looking forward to the challenge of being hunted, plus the added bonus of competing in continental football.

The Brazilian also spoke of his excitement to play with new Polish signing Adrian Mierzejewski, who has impressed for the club throughout pre-season.

"The motivation is to do the same as last year. We have the Champions League this year too and we are looking forward to making an impact in that," Bobo exclusively told Goal at the Adidas Tango League event in Sydney.

"I think we are much stronger this year with the new players added, particularly Adrian – who will be very exciting to watch."

Bobo Sydney FC More

While watching some of the country's most talented futsal players at the Adidas event, Bobo revealed the impact small-sided games had on his football development.

The 32-year-old started off in his native Brazil for Corinthians before enjoying a highly successful spell with Turkish giants Besiktas - scoring 83 goals in 205 appearances.

"When I started to play football, I started in the street and played futsal," he said.

"While playing five-a-side I learned to change direction quickly, the importance of fast movement and creating space in a small area."

Bobo is expected to start as the Sky Blues' lone striker in this weekend's match against Victory.